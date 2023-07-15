The family of David Moffett and his mother Shirley Moffett will hold a celebration of life for David and Shirley on Sunday, July 23rd from 11-3 at the Sacajawea Park Gazebo in Livingston. David passed away on November 16 and David passed on May 9. Please bring a chair and a memory to share. We look forward to seeing our friends and family.
