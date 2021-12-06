David Paul Kenat, Sr, 76, died Nov. 30, 2021 surrounded by his family. Dave was born Feb. 16. 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Arthur and Frances Kenat. In his youth, he loved horses, music, and sailing. Dave put himself through college. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University as a Certified Public Accountant. While working for Price Waterhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, he met his future bride, Alice Solnosky. The couple married, had their first son and moved to Montana. He worked in acquisitions for United Agra Products, a subsidiary of Con Agri. He traveled 50 weeks a year and was proud of being Delta Airlines most frequent flyer in Montana. Dave and Alice had their second son. After retiring from Con Agra, he opened his own private firm. He loved to travel. For further reading of his story, please see the Smith Funeral Home Obituary.