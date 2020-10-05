David Ramirez Jr. (Big Dave) 68, of Billings, born March 28, 1952, returned to our Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
He is preceded in death and reunited with his parents, David ‘Dario' Ramirez and Margarita Garcia; his sisters, Alice and Ramona; and his brother, Julio. He is survived by his siblings Rose Marie, Felipa, Richard and Tony; his children, Daviette, David, Rosalie and Carol (Randy); his honorary daughters, Zorana (Wayne) and Carmelita (Hector); his granddaughters, Acacia, Aleiah, Laraina, Larissa, Esperanza, Camila, his only grandson, Dominik; and his former spouse, Vivian. Also, including numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rosary and viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 11 from 3-5 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow. Condolences can be shared at Smithfuneralchapels.com
