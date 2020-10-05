David Ramirez, Jr.

He is preceded in death and reunited with his parents, David ‘Dario' Ramirez and Margarita Garcia; his sisters, Alice and Ramona; and his brother, Julio. He is survived by his siblings Rose Marie, Felipa, Richard and Tony; his children, Daviette, David, Rosalie and Carol (Randy); his honorary daughters, Zorana (Wayne) and Carmelita (Hector); his granddaughters, Acacia, Aleiah, Laraina, Larissa, Esperanza, Camila, his only grandson, Dominik; and his former spouse, Vivian. Also, including numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.