ROUNDUP — David Ray Elliott, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2020. He was born July 27, 1957 to Opal and Ray Elliott.

He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1975 and married Tamera Stuart (Parkins). They had three children together.

He enjoyed fishing and was a lifelong hunter in the Big Hole Valley. Those around him could gauge the season by the length and scruff of his beard. In addition to his love of the outdoors, David had many other interests ranging from playing darts to collecting vintage sewing machines to racing cars. When working on his race cars he would say, ‘It ain’t fast enough!’ In Sept. of 2011, he won the Yellowstone Drag Racing Wally Award.

On July 4, 2015, David married Judy Day of Roundup. They bought land to build their own home. David had several lifetimes worth of knowledge gathered over the years that culminated with the near completion of their home. He and Judy tirelessly worked through every obstacle together.

David believed in working hard and showed a high level of craftsmanship in everything that he engineered, built, modified and maintained. Even his 4th grade teacher saw it when she wrote, ‘He has a wholesome attitude towards his work, and works and plays wholeheartedly.’