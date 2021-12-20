Our beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather (papa), David Schreiner, 84, of Laurel went to be with his Lord and his beloved wife, Cathy Schreiner on Dec. 16, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 20, 1937, to George and Maria Schreiner. He came to the United States in 1952 with his parents, brothers, and sisters. In 1957, David joined the US Army, along side his brother Alex. After the Army, David had various careers until the 1970's when he began working at the refinery as a lab tech, retiring from this position after many years of service.

Not only did David join the Army in 1957, but he also met the love of his life in 1957, Cathy Schreiner. On Feb. 13, 1960, they married. In their union, they had two daughters: Tina Schreiner of Fort Peck, MT, and the late Heidi Ray of Laurel.