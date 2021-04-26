David Thomas Martinez

David Thomas Martinez of Huntley, MT, died April 23, 2021 at the age of 63 in Billings.

David was born May 3, 1957 in Glendive, MT to Henry Martinez and Eloise (Anguiano) Martinez, and was a graduate of Hysham High School in 1977. He married Paula Kay Husmann on April 7, 1984 in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1988 they settled in Lincoln, NE, where David worked 30 years for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

David is preceded in death by his wife Paula, daughter Rebecca, father Henry and brother Vincent. He is survived by his son David (Angeline), stepson Jerry (Sandi) Greve, stepdaughter Michelle Lewis, mother Eloise, brothers Henry Jr. (Mariah), Louie (Jeanie), Pat (Carol) and Ralph (Lori), and sisters Carol (Joe) Rogers, Hilda (Chuck) Kopp and Veronica (Randy) Kopp.

A memorial viewing will be held on Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. in Ballantine.