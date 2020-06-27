David Vigesaa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David was born on April 7, 1931 to Lawrence and Connie (Watne) Vigesaa at Cooperstown, North Dakota. He died on March 30, 2020.

David attended Oak Grove High School in Fargo, graduating in 1950. He joined his brother Ted's painting business in Fargo. He sold Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance in North Dakota and Montana. God gifted David with musical talent; he was gifted at singing and playing the harmonica and guitar.

In his early 20's he wondered if he was right with God. He shared his concern with his brother Ted and a Christian friend. The answer was clear: Jesus died for the sins of mankind. Just confess your need, believe, and receive! He had God's peace.

David married Janice Aarestad in Dec. 1955. In April 1956, David was drafted into the U.S. Army serving two years at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Our son Clayton was born in Junction City, Kansas; our daughter Laurel in Fargo, North Dakota; and our son John in Valley City, North Dakota.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Torkel and Ted.