David Vigesaa

David was born on April 7, 1931 to Lawrence and Connie (Watne) Vigesaa at Cooperstown, North Dakota. He died on March 30, 2020.

David attended Oak Grove High School in Fargo, graduating in 1950. He joined his brother Ted's painting business in Fargo. He sold Lutheran Brotherhood Life Insurance in North Dakota and Montana. God gifted David with musical talent; he was gifted at singing and playing the harmonica and guitar.

In his early 20's he wondered if he was right with God. He shared his concern with his brother Ted and a Christian friend. The answer was clear: Jesus died for the sins of mankind. Just confess your need, believe, and receive! He had God's peace.

David married Janice Aarestad in Dec. 1955. In April 1956, David was drafted into the U.S. Army serving two years at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Our son Clayton was born in Junction City, Kansas; our daughter Laurel in Fargo, North Dakota; and our son John in Valley City, North Dakota.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Torkel and Ted.

He is survived by his wife Janice, sons Clayton and John, daughter Laurel Vigesaa Haney, her husband John and children Jordan and Piper Haney; his brother George (Muriel) Vigesaa, sister Carolyn (David) Lunde, brother Larry (Delores) Vigesaa, and brother Peter (Lynn) Vigesaa. He is survived by sister-in-law Audrey Hammer, brother-in-law Everett (Becky) Aarestad, Cas (Elaine) Aarestad and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

David will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West with interment and military honors following at 1 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

Blessed be his memory.

2 Corinthians 1: 3-4

‘Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort'.

