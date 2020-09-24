Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

David W. Carter, 80, of Billings (formerly of Lewistown), passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26th, 3 p.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown with viewing/visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery.