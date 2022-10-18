David W. Evans III, 74, beloved father, grandfather, and cousin passed away on September 22, after a short battle with cancer.

Born on August 13, 1948 in Great Barrington, MA, Dave was the only child of Dave Evans, Jr. and Arminda Evans. He enrolled and graduated from New York Military Academy (NYMA) in 1966 and spent time in the Air Force Academy.

Dave began his law enforcement career with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office in 1973 and dedicated 38 and a half years to it. After retiring in 2011, he found his life's passion with the Montana Hope Project in granting wishes for sick children.

He is survived by his son Kris (Tanya) and his daughters Hannah, Hailey, and Hope, his son Kevin (Michelle) and his sons Jake, Brady, and Jeremy (Amy) and great grandchildren Chloe and Anakin and his daughter Brenda (Cory) and her sons Cameron and Drew.

Anyone who Dave came into contact with over the years he remembered and made an impact on their lives. He was always there for anyone, optimistic and a genuinely happy man who would have done anything for anyone. Dave had a big impact on the community and will be missed.

There will be a celebration of his life October 27th at 1 p.m. at Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th Street in Billings, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montana Hope Project (montanahope.org) would be appreciated. The best way to honor Dave is to help him grant one more wish.