David Warren Exley, 54, of Pearland, TX, formerly of Absarokee, MT, passed away April 23, 2023, from illness. David was born in Woodland, CA, on 10-2-68 to Marsha Lane Kleiber. He is the adopted son of Jack L. Exley, MD, Red Lodge, MT. A Celebration of Life for David will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend on Saturday, May 27, 1 pm (MDT) at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, TX. Later this summer a small gathering will place his ashes near his beloved Stillwater River above his hometown of Absarokee, MT.