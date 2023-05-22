David Warren Exley
David Warren Exley, 54, of Pearland, TX, formerly of Absarokee, MT, passed away April 23, 2023, from illness. David was born in Woodland, CA, on 10-2-68 to Marsha Lane Kleiber. He is the adopted son of Jack L. Exley, MD, Red Lodge, MT. A Celebration of Life for David will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend on Saturday, May 27, 1 pm (MDT) at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, TX. Later this summer a small gathering will place his ashes near his beloved Stillwater River above his hometown of Absarokee, MT.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.