David Wayne Comfort, 73 of Billings, passed away on Friday, October 7. David served his career in Law Enforcement with the Billings Police Department, State Probation and Parole Office and at the Federal Court House as a Court Security Officer.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; children Tara (Greg) Culp and Tim Comfort; grandchildren, Emily and April Culp; brother, Steve (Karen) Comfort; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21, at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings. To leave remembrances and view the full obituary, visit David's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.