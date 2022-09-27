David William Heiser, was reunited with his father, sisters and his Uncle Bob on Sunday September 18, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his Mother Mary Heiser; Daughter Stephanie Huck (Anthony); Sisters: Judy Dyer, Carrie Ardister (Lorenzo), Corinne Gross (Jerry), Tammy Heiser (Chris); Two grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who all loved him dearly.
Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. held at VFW Post 6774, 637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT 59105.
