 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David William Heiser

  • 0
David William Heiser

David William Heiser, was reunited with his father, sisters and his Uncle Bob on Sunday September 18, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his Mother Mary Heiser; Daughter Stephanie Huck (Anthony); Sisters: Judy Dyer, Carrie Ardister (Lorenzo), Corinne Gross (Jerry), Tammy Heiser (Chris); Two grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who all loved him dearly.

Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. held at VFW Post 6774, 637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT 59105.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

42% of people would never paint their walls these colors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News