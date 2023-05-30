Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David Willis Moffett was born in Portland, Oregon in 1958 to Eri and Shirley Moffett. He passed away on May 9, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and loyalty.

In 1965 he moved with his family to Livingston, Montana. Dave spent his childhood days exploring the mountains and streams around the area with his brothers and numerous boyhood friends, and raising hell around town whenever the opportunity arose.

Dave was passionate about trains, bikes, and cars, the faster the better. He won many trophies at the Billings Drag Races with his 1962 orange and black Charger. He loved riding his motorcycles and took many trips to Sturgis rallies on his Harley. Old muscle cars held a special place in his life, from restoring his favorites, doing burnouts whenever he could, and saying "Mopar or no car". He loved hunting, especially with his bow, and camping in the high country near Bozeman.

In 1977, Dave started his career with the railroad in Montana and Wyoming working on the tie gang. He subsequently worked for Burlington Northern in Missoula as a trainman, then moved to Laurel where he began driving trains for Montana Rail Link. As a Train Engineer, he found his calling, making countless trips to Helena and back. He retired in 2018 after 41 years.

Dave married Mary Moffett in 1998 and later divorced in 2004. He was a devoted partner to his longtime partner Patricia, and a wonderful father to his daughters Nichole and Maria, a caring son and brother to his family, and a loyal friend to many. He always worked hard, led by example, and had a humble, with just enough feistiness attitude. He was a remarkable man who lived a fun and adventurous life. He will be greatly missed by all who know him.

"I love and miss you more than words could ever express Dad. You will always be my hero and the greatest man I have ever known. I was truly blessed to have you as my dad and Preslie will always know who her grandpa was, and that he was a rockstar in so many ways." Love from Nichole.

"Until we meet again, I love you". Trish

He is survived by his daughter Nichole of Billings, daughter Maria of Pittsburg, his five grandchildren, his partner Trish of Billings, his father Eri Moffett of Livingston, his brothers Dan Moffett of Livingston, Doug Moffett of Columbus, and his sister Diana Nash of Missoula, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom Shirley Moffett in November of 2022.

A celebration of life will take place at the Knights of Columbus in Billings at a date to be announced. The family will also hold a celebration for Dave and his mom Shirley at Sacajawea Park in Livingston on July 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.