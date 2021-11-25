David Wilmer Reisig, 72, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2021. David was born on Feb. 1, 1949, to Wilmer and Arlene Reisig in Glendive, Montana. The eldest of six kids, David was raised in Sidney, MT where he graduated from Sidney High School. He then went on to College at Montana State University (GO BOBCATS) and graduated with an Ag Business degree.

David loved to work in multiple industries always having multiple irons in the fire working until the very end. David started working for Yellowstone County in Billings in 1973. They moved to Hardin four years later when he went to work for PCA where he remained until he started Reisig Agency in 1988. One of the proudest moments for David was when his three sons joined in the family businesses with him. Reisig Cattle was started with his family in 2007. David was admired and respected in the agricultural industry by all that knew him. He served on multiple boards for local banks, church and Republican party- just to name a few. David was a huge supporter of the 4H, FFA, local youth groups and all of his son's and grandchildren's activities. David and Wanda were active and supportive founding members of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. His passion was for everyone to know the Lord like he did.