Davona Ruth Benzel, 61, Joliet, formerly of Woodstock, GA, Pagosa Springs, CO, and Hardin, MT, passed away on August 22, 2019 after battling cancer. She was born March 23, 1958 in Cody, WY to George and Luree Dutton.
Davona will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched, and her love was spread all around her. She loved BIG and LOUD and brought sunshine to everyone she knew. Davona never met a stranger and would stop anyone with a baby to coo and chat with them. She gave so much of herself to others with her kind words, her smile, her laughter, her worrying and her prayer. She would fight alongside of you, hold your hand and pray hard for any situation whether knowing you or not. Her enthusiastic joy for life was spread far and wide. The world is a slightly grayer place without her vibrant light.
Davona is survived by her mother Luree Dutton, son Damon Benzel, Daughters Stephanie (Matt) Portman, Sara Benzel, her grandchildren Kellen, Quinn and Sorren. She is also survived by sisters Lurene (Robert) Williams and Georgene (Charles) Williams. She also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her father George Dutton and brother Elwood ‘Woody’ Dutton.
The funeral will be held Thursday, August 29th at 10AM at the Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 East 3rd Street, Laurel MT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Frontier Cancer Center, 1315 Golden Valley Circle, Billings, MT 59102.
