Dawn Coral (Diede) Ripley, 63, of Caldwell, Idaho, formerly of Billings, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with a visitation held prior at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at Mountainview Cemetery, Billings. Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com or www.dakanfuneralchapel.com

