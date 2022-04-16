BILLINGS — Dawn Elizabeth Tidmarsh Murry Jager, born April 7, 1962 in Long Branch, NJ, left us on Friday March 25, 2022. Dawn no longer suffers in pain from Diabetes and Liver Disease. Graduate of Mt. Baker High School. Retired three years ago, from The Bureau of Land Management, in Billings, MT. Preceded in death by Father and Brother Thomas N. Tidmarsh Jr and the III. Survived by Husband Joseph Jager, Daughter Michelle (Dustin Polak); Grandchildren, Orian and Athena, all living in Billings, MT; Mother Donna Tidmarsh, Sister Yvonne (Jeff Ayers) of Ferndale, WA.