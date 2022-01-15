Dawn Lucile O'Donnell Remington

Over the years, Dawn and Bill created a small paradise on their property with a self-built log home, an orchard, a trout pond, sauna, greenhouses, raspberry patch and huge garden. In the mid 70's they met Alan and Anne Picard, who subsequently built their own octagonal log home on the Remington property.

Dawn and Bill also loved their cabin on Hudson Bay Mountain, where they enjoyed ski coaching and racing. They competed in BC and across the US. They also enjoyed kayaking off the coast of Haida Gwaii in a two-man Klemperer kayak. Dawn began to paint in the late 90's, and some of her work has been exhibited in local galleries.

While they loved their property on the Telkwa High Road it involved a lot of physical work to maintain and when Bill and Dawn aged, they decided to move into town. Dawn was always a passionate gardener and she developed a beautiful garden with raised beds and a greenhouse. She spent many happy hours in that garden, continued painting, and started singing with local groups.