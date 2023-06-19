Deacon Mel Melius

BILLINGS - Melvin Arnold Melius was born on July 30, 1937, in Billings, Montana, to Joe and Arlie Melius. He grew up with his sister Voni (Fletcher) in Billings, and attended Garfield Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, Billings Senior High and EMC.

Mel played baseball with Billings American Legion Post #4, where he developed friendships and a love of baseball that lasted a lifetime. (Go Yankees!)

He met the love of his life, Karen Kraske, while bartending at the Hoffbrau. They were married 59 years. Karen passed away in 2021 and he was never the same without her. He leaves a legacy of family and love: five children, Michelle Still, Tana Hanson (Scott), Doug (Kelly), Pamela Byorth (Peter), Michael; 13 grandkids and one great-grandson.

Mel started as a lineman for the phone company and eventually became a pioneer in fiber optics. His work remains all over Billings and Bozeman. Karen helped Mel "see the light" in 1976, when he was ordained a Catholic Deacon. He was honored by being given his own parish, Holy Rosary. He accepted everyone - getting himself in trouble from time to time with his "all are welcome" attitude. His love for Jesus, his empathy and his personality created a very special parish.

The only thing that cannot be put into words is his sense of humor, and the sparkle of those blue eyes. His irreplaceable presence will be missed. The day before he passed, he said "Well, looks like Karen's getting her ol' boy back."

Vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West.

In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to https://www.aidspirit.org/onetimedonation