Dean A. Treptow of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, was called Home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Dean was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Jan. 24, 1938 to Arnold and Gladys Treptow. He was united in marriage with Mary Hiester on Sept. 6, 1958, and together they had four children.
Dean was born on a dairy farm west of Fond du Lac in the Town of Lamartine, Wisconsin. He began his education in a one room schoolhouse taught by his mother. Dean graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac and went on to graduate from UW-Madison in 1960. After running his own farm near Waupun and at the same time working at First Wisconsin National Bank, he became the president and owner of the Brown Deer Bank. Later he retired as president, CEO of Super Steel, LLC in Milwaukee. The majority of his retirement years were spent at his log home in Roscoe, Montana.
Dean is survived by his children Jeanne (Rick) Wheeler, Joseph Treptow, Edward Treptow, and Suzanne (Brian) Roelofs; grandchildren Kelly (Brian) Kraklow, Sarah Wheeler (Cory Homrighausen), Ana Treptow, Lucas Treptow, Lauren Roelofs, Garrett Roelofs, and Hayden Roelofs; great-grandchildren Payton and Kendall Kraklow.
He is further survived by sister Marla Treptow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and brother David.
A Family Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg, WI (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012) with Father Alan Veik, Capuchin presiding. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4-5:45 p.m. before the services begin. We ask that you keep social distancing protocols in mind.
Dean will be laid to rest next to his wife Mary in Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings, MT. Online donations can be made at www.ybgr.org in remembrance of Dean. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
