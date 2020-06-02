Dean A. Treptow

Dean was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Jan. 24, 1938 to Arnold and Gladys Treptow. He was united in marriage with Mary Hiester on Sept. 6, 1958, and together they had four children.

Dean was born on a dairy farm west of Fond du Lac in the Town of Lamartine, Wisconsin. He began his education in a one room schoolhouse taught by his mother. Dean graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac and went on to graduate from UW-Madison in 1960. After running his own farm near Waupun and at the same time working at First Wisconsin National Bank, he became the president and owner of the Brown Deer Bank. Later he retired as president, CEO of Super Steel, LLC in Milwaukee. The majority of his retirement years were spent at his log home in Roscoe, Montana.