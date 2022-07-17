 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Chavez

  • 0

Dean Chavez, born January 17, 1967, passed away July 12.

Rosary Friday, July 15 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, MT.

Funeral Mass Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin, MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News