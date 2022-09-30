Dean Idstrom of Billings passed away August 22, at the age of 80 with his family beside him.

Dean was a man of many talents. He was a self-taught mechanic and carpenter who could fix anything from cars to toasters. Dean excelled at golf, was an avid Billings Mustangs fan, and served six years in the Marine Corp Reserves. He was proud of his family and taught them the importance of being independent. He took pride in his MGs and Corvette, his meticulous lawn, and his second home in Arizona where he wintered with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ruben and Jane (Wahlquist) Idstrom; brothers-in-law: Allen Hartman, Tom Hager, John Williams; and nephew Andrew Jensen.

Dean was loved and is survived by his wife, Patse; daughter, Leslie (Sam Johnson); son, Brian (Joyce); granddaughters: Reilly (Shawnee) Kirkpatrick and Quinn; grandson, Jacob (Katie); great-grandsons: Bently Idstrom, Jeston, Asa, and Jacob Kirkpatrick; sisters: Connye Hartman and Vicki (Jay) Thomas; brother Terry; brothers-in-law: Larry (Bev) James and Michael (Patty) Williams.

Dean will be tremendously missed by those who called him Honey, Dad, Papa, Grandpa and friend. "I'll remember you". Per Dean's request no service was held. Dean will be interred at Yellowstone County Veteran's Cemetery in Laurel at a later date.