Dean Michael Brown, 72, of Billings, MT, passed away in Nashville, TN on October 22.

Dean was born March 1, 1950 the first child and only son of LeRoy "Bud" and Carole (Drew) Brown in Fargo, ND. The family moved to Grand Forks where he was raised. Dean graduated from St James High School in 1968.

After attending UND for a short time he entered the service in the Army in Sept 1971 and was honorably discharged in June 1973. While in the service he earned the National Defense Service Medal. He was an Expert in the M16. He was also awarded 2 Good Conduct Medals.

Dean met his wife Sheila in 1991. After 11 years they decided it was going to last and were married on 1/11/01. He decided on that date because all he had to do to get the anniversary date correct was to get the number dashes in the right order!Dean spent many years in the food business with Bonanza Restaurants in several states before opening his own catering and cafe in Billings. Party Pig Catering was opened in 1988, Hog Wild Cafe in 2001 and Dawgs N Hawgs Food Truck in 2018. Dean and his wife Sheila had the opportunity to serve many people throughout their years of feeding people. He had a great clientele and enjoyed seeing people getting full! Dean and Sheila had catering customers from small bids of 25 to mega bids of 2000+. His motto was: "Can Do Anything, Anywher" Retiring and selling their businesses in 2019, they started traveling spending winter months in Arizona and Tennessee as well as many other areas of the US.

Dean had many friends - classmates, customers and beer buddies. He wanted everyone to know that he tried to be very generous with his time and help with whoever he met.Dean is survived by his wife, Sheila; his mother, Carole Brown (Rochester, MN); sisters, Pam Englert (Cummings, GA), Peggy Jones (Roseville, MN), Patti Jo Cook (Roseville, MN) and Debbie Brown (Rosemount, MN). He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy (Bud) Brown; aunt, Ilo Mae Drew; and both sets of grandparents.

A memorial for Dean will be in Billings, MT on Thursday, Nov 10 at the Elks from 2-5 p.m.The interment of ashes will be in the McVille Cemetery, McVille, ND, on Friday Nov 18 at 11 a.m. with Military Rites. A gathering will be held at Southgate in Grand Forks, ND for friends from 2-5 p.m. after the service.

For those wishing to give a memorial, please pick one that serves the veteran causes.

Arrangements with the Stanley-Iverson Funeral Home of McVille, ND.