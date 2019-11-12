Dean Patrick Sullivan Jr., D.D.S. ‘Doc’, 80, fulfilled his mission in life and passed way Nov. 2, 2019. He was born on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1939 to Dean P. Sullivan Sr. D.D.S., and Lila M. (Halonen) Sullivan. Our hearts grieve his passing and celebrate that he is with Jesus. He will be greatly missed.
Dean graduated Central High School in Billings, Carroll College in Helena, and earned his doctorate degree in dentistry in 1964 from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He and several of his classmates were sworn into the United States Air Force immediately following graduation ceremonies.
Dean was dedicated to dentistry for 50 years before forced retirement due to physical illness in 2014. He was devoted to his patients. His prayer was, ‘Lord, be with me each day as I practice Dentistry. May I treat with gentle care those who place their trust in me. May my calm assurance help to ease fear and relax tense patients. May I treat each person with competence and calmness as I diagnose and treat, to be with me all the while.’
Dean loved to teach the teachable. He taught at the University of Minnesota in his earlier years and at Sheridan College Dental Hygiene in his later years. He loved to teach fly fishing to anyone that wanted to learn. He loved motorcycling, fishing, Yellowstone National Park and the State of Montana. Dean was a true patriot and he loved his country.
He was preceded in death by his sister Deanna in 1938, and sons Dean P. Sullivan III in 1963 and Sean P. Sullivan in 1969 at birth. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sullivan (1991), his sister Michol Sullivan-Fryett both of Billings, and the mother of his five children Dotty Wohletz. He is survived by his children, Beth Sullivan; Julie Sullivan, partner Jess Nordby; Nicholas Sullivan; and Jason Sullivan all of Minnesota; and Brennan Sullivan of California. Stepchildren, Tracey Gouldsberry, husband Sgt. Maj. Brian Gouldsberry (retired); Tina Wells of Billings; Cindy Cover of Bozeman. He also leaves behind brother and sister-in-law Harry Geertz and Shirley Meyers; grandson Lt. Col. (AF) Leon Cover; great-grandson Max, Lt. Col. (AF) Maxwell Cover, wife Lori, great-granddaughters Chloe and Hannah; granddaughter Mary Bengtson, husband Kristian, great grandson Adam and great granddaughter Clara.
Memorial service to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 12 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 8th Street West Billings, Montana 59101. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the Elks Lodge. 934 Lewis Ave Billings, Montana. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
