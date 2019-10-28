Hernandez – Deana, 49, born to Jane Schaefer in Minneapolis, Minn. on April 12th, 1970, passed at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Mont. on Oct. 25th, 2019.
Deana, a loving mother, worked at St. Vincent’s before joining the sales team at Dillard’s. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cribbage and dancing. She attended West High School. In all of life’s challenges she faced, Deana kept a positive attitude and stayed true to her faith. She loved her karaoke and was the life of any party.
Deana is survived by her daughters, Tiffany and Sarah; mother Jane; and brother David and his wife, Deborah Schaefer. Along with her nephew Noah and niece Olivia, she also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Deana was preceded in death by grandparents Ray and Helen Albert, Frank and Lou Schaefer; and father Richard.
A service to honor Deana will be Friday, Nov. 1st at 11 am at Cremation & Funeral Gallery located 29 8th St. W.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
