Deann Sue Tucker Douglas gained her angel wings on April 3, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Billings, Montana on June 26, 1977, to Thomas and Mary Louise Tucker. Deann loved growing up on the family farm between Bridger and Fromberg. After being diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, Deann spent her Senior year of high school at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

Deann was active in Jaycees and eventually met and married the love of her life, Kirk Douglas. They made their home in Belgrade. She and Kirk enjoyed many fun trips camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and driving old cars with their many cherished friends and family members. Deann loved riding horses, herding cattle, and helping out with the many chores around the family farm, as well as with her Uncle Morris and Aunt Jodi. She participated in 4-H, FFA, and volunteered at many local rodeos. Deann was preceded in death by her dad, Thomas Tucker.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kirk; mother, Mary Tucker; brother, Doug Tucker (Michaela); and sisters, Dana Shore and Debra Hayes (Doug); and her beloved nieces and nephews, Nikki Bell (Travis), Stephanie Baldwin (Cy), Drew Hayes (Heather), Travis Tucker (Taylor), Emily Engebretson (Josiah), Sophia and Olivia Shore; mother-in-law, Sally (Tom); father-in-law, Whillie (Jada); sisters-in-law Amber (Chuck) and Erica (Patrick). She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews.

As per Deann's wishes, her body has been donated for research. Her hope was to find cures for other people afflicted with cancer.

A Memorial Service has been held. A Celebration of Life is to follow in Bridger this summer TBD. In lieu of flowers, Deann asked that donations be made to: Cancer Support Community Montana, 102 S. 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715, 406.582.1600.

