Deanna Lynn Bender of Kent, Washington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. Deanna was born in Billings, Montana, on June 7, 1966 to Richard L. and Lilly (Wittman) Bender.
She attended Grand Ave Elementary, Lewis & Clark Junior High and Billings Senior High School.
Deanna relocated to Issaquah, Washington, with her two sons in 1996. She worked in the fields of dermatology and breast health as a Certified Medical Assistant where she was consistently commended for her compassionate care of patients and the kindness she showed her co-workers.
Deanna's great loves included her sons, her cats and dogs, gardening, camping, cooking and music.
Deanna is survived by her sons Eugene 'JR' Castro of Kent, Washingto, and Adam Castro of Seattle, Washington; mother Lilly Bender of Seattle, sister Lisa Bender of Seattle, half-sister Jennifer Jorgenson (Dale) of Renton, Washington, and half-brothers Russell Bender of Stanley, North Dakota, and Gregory Bender (Carolyn) of Billings.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard L. Bender, grandparents Amy and Dave Wittman of Huntley, Montana, and Emanuel and Laura Bender formerly of Billings, Harlowton, MT and El Cajon, California.
Cremation has taken place. We hope to plan a service in late 2021. Please go to www.serenityseattle.com for an expanded obituary.
