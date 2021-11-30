Debbie Diane Harden, 60, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Debbie was born to Donald Harden and Mary (Popelka) Kelsey, on August 7, 1961, in Billings.
She graduated from Billings West High in 1979. She worked for Roberts Cattle Services, beside her mom, for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her beautiful yard, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She always enjoyed rodeos, and spending time in Zortman, MT on the Kelsey ranch. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She treated her nephews and nieces as if they were her own.
She is survived by her stepmom Sherry Harden, Lloyd Kelsey, sister Donna Delaware, stepbrother Brett Helmey, nephews Rocky Delaware, Justin (Monica) Delaware, Cody (Lanissa) Delaware, nieces Summer Schoer, Haley Delaware, 10 great nephews and nieces, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Both her parents, and her stepbrother Brian Helmey preceded Debbie in death.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to go to the Chase Hawk Memorial Foundation.
