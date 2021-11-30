Debbie Diane Harden

She graduated from Billings West High in 1979. She worked for Roberts Cattle Services, beside her mom, for more than 30 years. She enjoyed her beautiful yard, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She always enjoyed rodeos, and spending time in Zortman, MT on the Kelsey ranch. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She treated her nephews and nieces as if they were her own.