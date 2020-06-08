Debbie Dole
0 entries

Debbie Dole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Debbie Dole

Debbie Dole

Debbie (Ando) Dole, 69, passed away on June 3, 2020, in Billings, Montana. Debbie was born in Billings, Montana, and grew up in Powell, Wyoming. She attended Northwest Community College and had a long career in accounting. She treasured her dogs and horses and always loved a good day of fly fishing with the family. She was always willing to help others in need and will be missed by many relatives and friends.

Debbie is survived by her children Michelle Phillips and Jay Phillips, grandchildren Koe and Kyo, mother Ritz Ando, siblings Joyce (Larry) Wright, Howard (Diane) Ando, Donna (Tom) Reed, and Greg (Susan) Ando, uncle Tatsu Saimo, the Tak Ogawa family, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Koe Ando.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Dole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News