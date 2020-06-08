Debbie Dole

Debbie (Ando) Dole, 69, passed away on June 3, 2020, in Billings, Montana. Debbie was born in Billings, Montana, and grew up in Powell, Wyoming. She attended Northwest Community College and had a long career in accounting. She treasured her dogs and horses and always loved a good day of fly fishing with the family. She was always willing to help others in need and will be missed by many relatives and friends.