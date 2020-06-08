Debbie Dole
Debbie (Ando) Dole, 69, passed away on June 3, 2020, in Billings, Montana. Debbie was born in Billings, Montana, and grew up in Powell, Wyoming. She attended Northwest Community College and had a long career in accounting. She treasured her dogs and horses and always loved a good day of fly fishing with the family. She was always willing to help others in need and will be missed by many relatives and friends.
Debbie is survived by her children Michelle Phillips and Jay Phillips, grandchildren Koe and Kyo, mother Ritz Ando, siblings Joyce (Larry) Wright, Howard (Diane) Ando, Donna (Tom) Reed, and Greg (Susan) Ando, uncle Tatsu Saimo, the Tak Ogawa family, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Koe Ando.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.