Debbie Perezchica, 65, of Billings, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Debbie is survived by her mother, Charlene Reeves, her three daughters, Piper, (Jason) Danielle (Brandon) and Alex (Levi), her eight grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers. She is preceded in death by her son, Bruce and her sister and brother. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Smith’s Funeral Chapel West.