Debbie Stricker-Carlin, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on August 28, after a brief illness.

Debbie was born May 22, 1960 in Billings, Montana. The fifth of nine siblings, she beat her twin brother, Dave, into the world by three minutes. Debbie graduated from West High and kept Billings as her home. She met the love of her life, Matt Carlin, while working at Ryan's Print Shop, and they married on October 10, 1992.

Debbie cherished collecting ceramic pigs, especially those that could fly. She loved dogs, anything purple, art and drawing, her favorite TV shows, and playing cards with her family. Like many of her siblings, Debbie also inherited a love of baseball from her father. An aunt to 23 nieces and nephews, she could be heard cheering from the stands of their tee-ball and little league games. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her grand-nephew, Khoen Parker. She is survived by her husband, Matt; mother, Barbara; and two stepdaughters, Amanda Carlin of Nampa, ID and Lisa Carlin of Boise, ID. She is also survived by her eight siblings: brothers Jeff (Kathy), of Billings; Tim (Doris) of Billings; Gary (Darcy) of Castle Rock, CO; Dave (Sue) of Kalispell, MT; Joe (Lisa) of Billings; and sisters Char Liggett of Chicago, IL; Sandy McCullough (Joe) of Billings, and Lisa Borsvold (Tim) of Cincinnati, OH.

Services will be held Friday, September 9, at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road in Laurel, with interment of ashes to follow.