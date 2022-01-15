Deborah (Deb) Lin Smith passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

Deb was born to Ronald and Karin Smith in Seattle, Washington and shortly thereafter the family moved to Billings, Montana. Deb attended Boulder Elementary, Will James Junior High and Billings West High School, graduating in 1984.

She was always an excellent student and attended the University of California, San Diego, studying molecular biology. She received her Bachelor of Science in molecular biology in 1988. Upon graduation, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she lived the rest of her life. Her first job there was at The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and later she worked as a bench scientist at Zymogenetics.

A blind date led her to meet Mark Anderson, and they fell in love. They married July 13, 1996, on a record-breaking hot summer day, and thereafter made their roots in West Seattle. Their 25th wedding anniversary was celebrated this past July.

The greatest joys in her life were her two daughters: Hanna, now a senior at Tufts University, and Keira, a senior in high school.