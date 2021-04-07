Deborah ‘Deb' Taylor
Our beloved friend, aunt, wife, sister, and mother Debbie Taylor passed away Easter Sunday surrounded by loved ones and friends. Her body was betrayed by cancer and chronic illness, yet her spirit and soul were alive and well …..full of the selfless love for which she was always known.
The daughter of an Army man, Deb was born April 12, 1973 in Germany. She and her parents Claude and Kaye returned to Billings where Deb would graduate from Billings Senior High in the Spring of 1991. She would later graduate from Eastern Montana College with a degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She was employed for many years as a claims adjuster with EBMS. She married Dan Taylor in September 2007. She would later have her two precious daughters, Katy and Rebecca, the greatest joy...and legacy of her life.
Deb was captivated by the beauty of nature and Yellowstone Park was always near to her heart. She loved the Billings Strawberry Festival, local bazaars, and any outdoor activity. She loved Nascar and Football, a lifetime Denver Broncos Fan and Mustangs Baseball. Enjoying all of these things with her Dan, Katy, and Rebecca was the highlight of her life. Time spent with her best friend and fellow Pizza Hut alum Shelly was a constant source of laughter and love for both families. To many children of her friends, she will always be Aunt Debbie.' Deb was a very dedicated ‘dance mom' and was devoted to her dance studio family.
Debbie gave the gift of friendship to all, and the many who enjoyed and returned that love to her are too numerous to count. If in the days ahead ... you're looking at mountain top... or Snoopy… or a penguin... or a strawberry patch... Know that Deb is looking right back.
She is proceeded in death by her grandparents, parents Claude and Kaye Wilson, brother Steve Wilson and nephew Jeremy Wilson.
She is survived by husband Daniel Taylor, daughters Katylyn and Rebekah Taylor, sister Brenda, Aunts and Uncles Jay and Sharon Chalgren and Jim and Lyn Jungling along with several cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral will be Saturday April 10th at 11 a.m. at Smith's Downtown Funeral Chapel (925 S. 27th St.)
Memorials can be made to Frontier Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, or a local animal shelter.
