Deborah ‘Deb' Taylor

Our beloved friend, aunt, wife, sister, and mother Debbie Taylor passed away Easter Sunday surrounded by loved ones and friends. Her body was betrayed by cancer and chronic illness, yet her spirit and soul were alive and well …..full of the selfless love for which she was always known.

The daughter of an Army man, Deb was born April 12, 1973 in Germany. She and her parents Claude and Kaye returned to Billings where Deb would graduate from Billings Senior High in the Spring of 1991. She would later graduate from Eastern Montana College with a degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She was employed for many years as a claims adjuster with EBMS. She married Dan Taylor in September 2007. She would later have her two precious daughters, Katy and Rebecca, the greatest joy...and legacy of her life.