Deborah ‘Debbie' Lea Hill, 68, died in Billings on Oct. 9th following a long illness. Born to Bernard and Ellen Lea in Billings, she went to college at Montana State University in Bozeman and married Daniel Hill. Together for almost 35 years they loved each other, their dogs, and spending time with friends in Arizona and at the drag races in Lewistown. Debbie owned a printing business where her knack for graphic design served her well. Debbie loved books and was a whiz at crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. She traveled widely was always game for an adventure.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Daniel, and her brother Jamie Lea, as well as her four-legged friend, Maddie. She is survived by her sister Barbara Willett and brother Tom (Debra) Lea and several nieces, nephews - greats too - who loved her dearly.

Debbie has been cremated and will be interred at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. Per her wishes, no services are planned, but a celebration of life will be held in the future. Debbie generously supported many different causes - animal shelters, veterans, children in need. If you'd like to make a gift in Debbie's memory, please consider one of these causes. She also received great end-of-life care at RiverStone Health Hospice House in Billings.

Softhearted and kind, no one would be surprised to learn that Debbie's last words were ‘Thank you,' - considering others until the very end.