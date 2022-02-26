Deborah G. Brewington passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at the Billings Clinic with family by her side.
Debbie leaves behind three sisters, Rebecca (Bob) Hagen, Brenda Rippy, Shirley (Mark) Nielsen, a niece Kimmie Nielson (Andrew Riddle), a nephew Kobey (Kiersten) Nielsen, two great nieces, a great nephew; and a very special friend, Kathy Strum.
She is proceeded in death by her parents John and Martha Rippy.
Special thanks to the Billings Clinic ICU for the care given to Debbie over the weeks. Services are private for the family. Condolences can be sent to Smith Funeral Chapels.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.