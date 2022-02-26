Deborah G. Brewington passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at the Billings Clinic with family by her side.

Debbie leaves behind three sisters, Rebecca (Bob) Hagen, Brenda Rippy, Shirley (Mark) Nielsen, a niece Kimmie Nielson (Andrew Riddle), a nephew Kobey (Kiersten) Nielsen, two great nieces, a great nephew; and a very special friend, Kathy Strum.

She is proceeded in death by her parents John and Martha Rippy.

Special thanks to the Billings Clinic ICU for the care given to Debbie over the weeks. Services are private for the family. Condolences can be sent to Smith Funeral Chapels.