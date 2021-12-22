 Skip to main content
Deborah Jean Hawes
Deborah Jean Hawes

Deborah Jean Hawes, 30, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Billings.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1991, in Olney, Illinois. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

