Deborah Lee Bertelsen, 63 of Billings, formerly of Froid, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, just 7 months after her husband of 30 years, Roger Bertelsen. She was born in Thief River Falls, MN on August 28, 1956, the daughter of Vernon and Arlene Brateng. Deb grew up on the family farm near in Gryga, MN. Following her education there, she went on to obtain her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
In 1979, Debbie married Gerald Paquin and had two children, Jenni and Scott. They moved to Montana where she worked as an LPN for several years. Debbie and Gerald later divorced. In 1988 she married Roger Bertelsen. He had three children, Charmaine, Nathan, and Brandon.
Debbie was a very artistic and talented woman. She loved to sing, had a wonderful ability to paint, decorate cakes, and put together beautiful floral arrangements. She took pride in her garden and flowerbeds and was very busy as farmer’s wife, but still made time for her friends, whether it was during bowling league, ball games, or just enjoying a beer with friends.
She is survived by her siblings, David (Linda) Brateng; Sheila (Mark) Stenseth; Julie (Blaine) Rugland; and Mike (Shelley) Brateng; children, Jenni (Dexter) Jensen; and Scott (Melinda) Paquin, of Billings; step-children Charmaine (Randy) Riedel, Nathan (Pam) Bertelsen and Brandon Bertelsen; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; and her sister, Sharon. The effects of Alzheimer’s disease began to hinder Deb in her early 50’s. The disease stole her from the people who loved her. The family would like to thank all those caregivers who had a part in Debbie’s life and her care over the past years. Your work is tremendously challenging and doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you for loving her. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3010 11th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Sat. Nov. 9, at Froid Lutheran Church in Froid, Mont. Her remains will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roger. Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings and Fulkerson Funeral Home in Plentywood are assisting with arrangements.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
