Deborah Lynn Hartman

Debbie was born to Katy and Bill Deichert in Anaconda, Montana. They later moved to Billings where she was raised and fell in love with Donnie Hartman the love of her life. Her children Johnathan and Dawn (Jay) blessed Debbie with five grandchildren Johnathan (Little John), Cyrus, Adrianne, Elizabeth and Hunter.

Debbie loved taking care of people. Many were blessed with her kindness, Donnie's family, her brother Billy and sister Eva (Will) and all of her nieces and nephews and of course her friends.

Visitation will start 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, both will be at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave. So. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.

