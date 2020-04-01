× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deborah Tiegen Grabb

Deborah Tiegen Grabb, 68, passed March 29th in Houston, Texas, with her husband and daughter at her side.

Debbie was born December 15, 1951 in Conrad, Montana, and raised in Bozeman. As the daughter of a pharmacist, “helping out” in Roecher Drug wasn't optional, and neither was church on Sunday mornings at Hope Lutheran. Debbie was an artist, and loved the art of making quilts by hand. She loved the history, reveled in the mathematics of the patterns, but most of all she loved the community that is the soul of quilting. All of Debbie's kids, including her three boys, can easily distinguish a hand stitch from a machine stitch. The quilts Mom made us are our greatest treasures.

In her last days, Debbie was determined to teach her children one final lesson. She showed us how to accept our mortality in the face of pain, fear, and loss with grace, courage, and dignity.