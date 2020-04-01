Deborah Tiegen Grabb
Deborah Tiegen Grabb, 68, passed March 29th in Houston, Texas, with her husband and daughter at her side.
Debbie was born December 15, 1951 in Conrad, Montana, and raised in Bozeman. As the daughter of a pharmacist, “helping out” in Roecher Drug wasn't optional, and neither was church on Sunday mornings at Hope Lutheran. Debbie was an artist, and loved the art of making quilts by hand. She loved the history, reveled in the mathematics of the patterns, but most of all she loved the community that is the soul of quilting. All of Debbie's kids, including her three boys, can easily distinguish a hand stitch from a machine stitch. The quilts Mom made us are our greatest treasures.
In her last days, Debbie was determined to teach her children one final lesson. She showed us how to accept our mortality in the face of pain, fear, and loss with grace, courage, and dignity.
Debbie is predeceased by her father Ted Tiegen; and survived by her mother Yvonne Tiegen; husband of 45 years Bob Grabb; siblings Nancy, Kristie and Ted; children Robert, Harrison, Shelly, and Dillon; grandchildren Fritz, Falkner, Fiona, Lilyan, Hazel, Charlie, Bridger, and Brooks; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Every one of these people, especially her grandchildren, she loved and touched deeply.
Memorial services are postponed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research, or the health of moms and babies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.