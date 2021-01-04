Debra Ann Tabbert, 60, of Billings, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 (surrounded by family), after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.

Debbie was born in Salt Lake City on July 5, 1960, to Robert and Mary Dobias. She grew up in Bountiful, Utah, and moved to Fairview. After she graduated from Fairview High School, she went on to attend Eastern Montana College. She dedicated her career as a paraprofessional at Riverside Middle School. There, she helped kids achieve their true potential in education. She married her longtime friend and love, Jim Tabbert, in Feb. of 1990.

She is survived by her husband Jim and their three kids, Nathan, Jolene, Tyler; their grandchildren, Kason, Bentley, Zane, Brody and Teigan; her parents, Bob and Mary Dobias; and sisters Cheri and Cindy.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the LDS Church, 3595 Monad Road. The service will be followed by a burial in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

