Debra 'Deb' Toepke, age 64, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at her home in Glendive. Memorial services will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Glendive with Pastor Brenda Frelsi officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Service information

Dec 20
Memorial Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
401 Riverview Avenue
Glendive, MT 59330
