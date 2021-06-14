Debra Jean Bleken

Debbie was loyal, kind and fiercely devoted to her family and friends who she put above all else. She was a waitress for many years and worked hard all her life, making an impact on many of those around her. She found happiness from the ocean shores to the peaks of beautiful mountains, but most of all, she found happiness in her two boys. She loved them fully, equally, and without condition. The world will not be as bright without her and she will be missed very much. May she find peace in the arms of her fellow angels.