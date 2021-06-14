Debra Jean Bleken was born July 27, 1964 in Butte, Montana, to Veronica Garrett and Art Bleken. We lost her unexpectedly at her home on June 10, 2021.
Debbie was loyal, kind and fiercely devoted to her family and friends who she put above all else. She was a waitress for many years and worked hard all her life, making an impact on many of those around her. She found happiness from the ocean shores to the peaks of beautiful mountains, but most of all, she found happiness in her two boys. She loved them fully, equally, and without condition. The world will not be as bright without her and she will be missed very much. May she find peace in the arms of her fellow angels.
Debbie is survived by her sons, Shane and Justin Sandlie, their father Frank Sandlie, her brothers Dan and Dave Bleken, her sisters-in-law Dorothy and Debbie Bleken, her mother Veronica Garrett, her aunt Delores Stevenson, her aunt/uncle Gail and Vern Bleken, her uncle Merle Gagnon and many cousins.
Debbie was preceded in death by her dad, Art Bleken, her step-dad Al Garrett, her uncle John Stevenson, her aunt Bev Gagnon, her grandmother Isabelle Fischer, and grandmother/grandfather Verna and Orvin Bleken.
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever...
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.