Debra Kay Garvin, age 65, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 due to medical complications. She was born on July 19, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Marvin and Luanne Carlisle. After graduation she moved to California where she met the love of her life Donald Garvin. In the summer of 1977, she and Donald moved to Montana and married on Oct. 29, in Havre. In 1979 they moved to Billings, where they have lived since and raised their three children.
After moving to Billings she worked as a legal secretary for a law firm, served on the PTA of her children’s school, and served many different roles on the bowling leagues she participated in. While her children were growing she took on a few children in the home for daycare. Once all her kids were in school, Debra then started at St John’s Nursing Home in Billings. She worked for St John’s for 20 year in a couple different roles but her last role was as a Pharmacy Technician.
You have free articles remaining.
Debra loved to cross stitch, knit, bowl and one of her biggest passions was Christmas. Debra loved her bowling crew and it created family friendships that have bonded families together for a lifetime. She bowled league and tournaments with her closest friends Kellie Oster, Donna Treptow and Carol Willems-Beck. Every Christmas, her home transformed into a Christmas wonderland and everyone that knew her, knew of her passion for St Nicholas. During her life, travel played an integral role from the national and state bowling trips with her friends, to travel with her husband. She and Donald made sure to travel to Yellowstone National Park at a minimum of once a year. Later in life her while the passion for bowling and Christmas remained, a new greater passion for her grandchildren emerged and the journeys to visit them and their activities, fit into that new found passion.
Debra is survived by her husband Donald; mother Luanne Carlisle; brother Glenn Carlisle, Sister Vicki Carlisle, sister Lorri Carlisle-Hatch; three children, son Timothy and his wife Andrea; son Christopher and his significant other Brandi Eastlick; and daughter Caitlin; grandchildren Gwendolyn and Declan; and all of her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin and brother Scott. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 pm at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave, Billings. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Judes Research Hospital in memory of her and her love of family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.