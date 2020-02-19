Debra Kay Garvin, age 65, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 due to medical complications. She was born on July 19, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Marvin and Luanne Carlisle. After graduation she moved to California where she met the love of her life Donald Garvin. In the summer of 1977, she and Donald moved to Montana and married on Oct. 29, in Havre. In 1979 they moved to Billings, where they have lived since and raised their three children.

After moving to Billings she worked as a legal secretary for a law firm, served on the PTA of her children’s school, and served many different roles on the bowling leagues she participated in. While her children were growing she took on a few children in the home for daycare. Once all her kids were in school, Debra then started at St John’s Nursing Home in Billings. She worked for St John’s for 20 year in a couple different roles but her last role was as a Pharmacy Technician.

