Dee Ann Turck

On August 13, 1961 she married Keith Ivan Turck in Billings. They taught in Bridger from 1961-1962 before making their home in Havre, MT, where they raised their three sons, Geoff, Brad, and Jason. Throughout her life, Dee Ann was a devoted educator, working in various levels of the education system. She discovered her passion for assisting students with career management while working as the Career Center Coordinator at Northern Montana College in 1985. She then became the Director of Human Resources in 1991 and remained in this position until her retirement in 1998. Following her retirement, she worked with the Havre Job Service for a short time. In line with her passion for education, Dee Ann was an active member of the Chapter V P.E.O. International Sisterhood, which provides scholarships and support to assist women in advancing their education and reaching their goals. She served as the president of this organization twice and invested much of her time in fundraising efforts. She was active in the Van Orsdel United Methodist Church and politics, as well. Evident to all who knew her, Dee Ann was a loyal, true friend who placed great value on the friendships she formed in Havre. She had a positive, lasting impression on many people throughout her life. Always willing to entertain, she often had people over for coffee and a taste of her adventurous cooking.