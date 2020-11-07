 Skip to main content
Dee Boyce, 77, of Lewistown died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held in the 2021, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

