The world lost a powerful spirit on Nov. 12, 2020 when Dee Sturn (Debra Ann Sturn) left her earthly confines. Born August 3, 1954, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Mathew and Delores Sturn, she had a gigantic heart and loved her family and friends with a fierce intensity.

Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to read the full obituary and leave condolences.

