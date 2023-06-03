Deean Leckie, a long-time participant in the performing arts and community volunteer in Billings and passionate traveler, passed away at her home with her husband of 60 years by her side on June 1, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Speed; their four children; and numerous grandchildren.
Special thanks to Kelly, her caregiver, and Stillwater Hospice for their compassionate care.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.