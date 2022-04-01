Deena Marie Topel

She went to Paris Gibson JR. High school in Great Falls MT, where she met her husband, Richard Topel. They then continued to Great Falls High where she graduated in 1973. They were married August 3, 1974, in Great Falls, MT. They had two children Justin Topel in 1975 and Tenille Topel (Westervelt) in 1979. She worked for DA Davidson and Dean Witter and Reynolds. Deena passed her series 7 as a stockbroker here in Billings Montana. Then in 1990 she went to help run Topel Printing with Richard. She ran the office in Topel Printing for the next twenty plus years. She also sold Jafra for 20 years. Deena had many hobbies. She did ceramics, she was involved in a sorority Beta Sigma PHI, she was involved in church groups when she was younger, she was a troop leader in Girl Scouts. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family.