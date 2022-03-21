Delbert (Dell) Seagle Finley

May 16, 1925 - March 15, 2022

Dell Finley of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Dell was born in Havre, Montana, and was married to Delores (Bergtoll) Finley, who preceded him in death in 2018.

Dell served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 - 1946. He was stationed in the Dutch East Indies and the Philippine Islands. Being selected as a WWII veteran to take an Honor flight to Washington, DC was an emotional and memorable highlight for him.

Dell and Delores were fortunate to travel the world throughout their 70 years of marriage. Some of the places visited included Spain, Portugal, Mexico, North Africa, Hong Kong, Jamaica, and the Caribbean. Many of the trips were made possible by Dell being a top wholesale salesman.

He was a “do it yourself” hard working man. Whether it was completing a cabin on the Stillwater River, fixing cars or lending a helping hand to neighbor's projects, no job was too big to tackle. He worked for many years for an appliance distributor so traveled thousands of miles a year throughout Montana. He loved spotting wildlife and throwing a line in the water in the Montana beauty. He always seemed to know someone who knew one of his connections wherever he traveled. He was also recently recognized for his 70 years of membership with the Elks Club.

After retirement, Dell and Delores enjoyed spending over 30 winters in Mesa, Arizona, and summers in Montana at their Stillwater cabin and Billings home.

Dell is survived by daughter Kari (Kent) Newman of Puyallup, WA, and son Terry (Carol) of Redmond, WA; grandsons Erich Newman, Travis and Kyle Finley; and sister Evie Merriman of Great Falls, MT. He is preceded in death by siblings Shirley Hess of Horseshoe Bend, ID, and Don Finley of Polson, MT.

The family wishes to thank his extended family, his many friends and the Carriage Manor community for their kind words and support.

Per Dell's wishes, no services are planned. If you wish to donate in honor of Dell's life, he was an avid supporter of the Shriners Hospitals for Children (https: //lovetotherescue.org/).

