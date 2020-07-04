Delbert J. Merkel
Delbert J. Merkel, 88, of Billings passed away at his home on June 30, 2020, from cancer.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. For full obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.

