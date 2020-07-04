Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Delbert J. Merkel, 88, of Billings passed away at his home on June 30, 2020, from cancer.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. For full obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.